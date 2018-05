Josh Strang grabbed a big win at this weekend’s Lake Sugar Tree Sprint Enduro in Axton, Virginia. It was his first win in the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series since August 15, 2016. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider edged KR4 Husqvarna’s Layne Michael by 17 seconds to claim the “W,” while Rockstar/Leatt/Maxxis Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes finished third.