GD2
1/20/2018 10:37 PM
Joey_Aguirre
1/21/2018 9:20 AM
The new format is stupid. Leave all that weird crap for the euros. Three main events for each class? Now your just making super cross even more over rated. Get fim out of the program and go back to normal your not fooling anyone with your nfl like ruling.... like seriously? Riders can only wear GoPro cameras or a litpro?..... what ever happened to individuality and rider sponsors... ever since chad reeds headliner for wearing a 360fly instead of a gorpro they were going to fine him.... I get if a company sponsors the event but riders should have there choice to what they want to run... ama sucks and fim is a joke.... whose ready for outlaw races to make a comeback?!
Joey_Aguirre
1/21/2018 9:20 AM
