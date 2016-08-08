GD2
1/10/2019 12:54 PM
Underground
1/10/2019 2:53 PM
I like their little jammy for the vid if that's what they just slapped together for it.
manandmachine
1/10/2019 2:50 PM
What a fun day Josh! Great tune! Beginning vocals remind me of Layne Staley. I have 2 boys that love music, Moto and MTN biking. They also enjoy creating mini Moto tracks and making Moto sounds. I would like to send them down to spend a weekend with you. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. How much would a Moto weekend with Hills cost? Maybe a family package deal, as we share the same last name.
Many thanks.
Underground
1/10/2019 2:53 PM
I like their little jammy for the vid if that's what they just slapped together for it.
manandmachine
1/10/2019 2:50 PM
What a fun day Josh! Great tune! Beginning vocals remind me of Layne Staley. I have 2 boys that love music, Moto and MTN biking. They also enjoy creating mini Moto tracks and making Moto sounds. I would like to send them down to spend a weekend with you. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. How much would a Moto weekend with Hills cost? Maybe a family package deal, as we share the same last name.
Many thanks.