1997 - The Year Jeremy McGrath Raced A Suzuki

Does anyone remember The Year Jeremy McGrath Rode A Suzuki? After some issues with team Honda in the weeks leading up to the 1997 Supercross season McGrath decided to part ways with Honda and start a new chapter of his racing career. With less than a week from the opening round of Supercross Jeremy joined Factory Suzuki led by Rodger DeCoster as he looked to win yet another Supercross Championship, and regain his Pro Motocross Champion. How did his year on Suzuki pan out? Find out for yourself! Other riders include Jeff Emig, Mike LaRocco, Ryan Hughes, Larry Ward, Ezra Lusk, John Dowd, Greg Albertyn, Damon Bradshaw, and much more!