16 Year Old Ken Roczen Takes On The World - 2010 MX2 Season

Check out A 16 Year Old Ken Roczen Take On The World! In 2009 Ken Roczen Started racing MXGP in the MX2 class at the age of only 15 years old where he won his first ever MXGP at the MXGP of Germany. Unfortunately theres a lack of footage which is why we are covering his 2nd year racing in MXGP. In 2010, the now 16 year old Ken Roczen established himself as one of the top dogs as he battled with defending MX2 Champ Marvin Musquin and up and comer Jeffrey Herlings. Musquin would defend his title but Roczen showed he was every bit as good going 1-1 at the last two MXGP's. To cap of a great year in Europe, Roczen raced the Motocross of Nations and was battling for the win in the 2nd Moto. Kenny showed that he was the next big thing in Motocross and Supercross, and history would now prove that. Dont miss the action, This is A 16 Year Old Ken Roczen Takes On The World.