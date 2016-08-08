$1500 Dirt Bikes Race 24 Hours of Glen Helen - Cheap Bike Challenge Ep. 1

24 hours of tradition, speed, and clapped-out motorcycles – this is the Glen Helen 24-Hour Endurance Race, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC style. In episode 1 of the series we go on the hunt for budget dirt bikes that we hope will survive racing for 24 hours straight while staying under the $1500 budget.



In our newest cheap bike challenge, we’re testing if $1,500 motorcycles can make it 24 hours straight. The 24-Hour Endurance Race at Glen Helen was the perfect backdrop for our new series. Situated on a mountain side and maintained as one of the premiere motocross tracks in the nation, Glen Helen is host to one of the toughest and longest races in the industry. We’ve already survived some pretty crazy challenges, so what’s one more?