WSX Video Reaction | Perth 1

Ken Roczen, Dean Wilson, Enzo Lopes, Coty Schock, Shane McElrath and Joey Savatgy discuss all that happened at the second round of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship in Perth.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
Related:
WSX
Ken Roczen
Dean Wilson
Joey Savatgy
Shane McElrath
Enzo Lopes
Coty Schock
0 comments