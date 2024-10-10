The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #39

The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations marked the end of the traditional motocross season. Unfortunately, the event was not too kind for riders like Max Anstie and Romain Febvre. Updates on those riders are featured in this episode of 'The Hub' on Vital MX. Information on Conrad Mewse's super ride in the final moto, despite a broken bone in his ankle, is covered at length too.

A lot happened in the Grand Prix paddock, as Standing Construct Honda bid farewell to the sport due to a lack of support prior to the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. The Coenen brothers, Lucas and Sacha, confirmed the move to the De Carli branch of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as well, with the former poised to enter the MXGP division aboard a KTM 450 SX-F.

'The Hub' on Vital MX includes SuperMotocross World Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! There is so much that happens on each continent and so the aim of this regular feature is to make it easier for you to be informed.