The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #33
SuperMotocross World Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! There is so much that happens on each continent and so the aim of this regular feature on Vital MX is to make it easier for you to be informed. There is a variety of information this week: Eli Tomac commits to WSX, Ducati gear up for their debut and Ken Roczen shares his 2025 status.
Credit:
Lewis Phillips/Sean Ogden
