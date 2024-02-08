The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #30
SuperMotocross World Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! There is so much that happens on each continent and so the aim of this regular feature on Vital MX is to make it easier for you to be informed. There is a variety of information this week: Ken Roczen and Romain Febvre have outlined their respective plans for the future, deals have been signed and there's more Motocross of Nations discussion.
Credit:
Lewis Phillips/Sean Ogden