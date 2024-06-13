SuperMotocross World Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! There is so much that happens on each continent and so the aim of this regular feature on Vital MX is to make it easier for you to be informed. There is a variety of information this week: the first Motocross of Nations team has been announced, a rider has signed a contract for 2025 and so much more. Prepare for another week of on-track action in the United States and Italy.