The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #21

Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around the world because, remember, there is interesting stuff happens everywhere.

This week's episode features a look ahead to what the 2024 Pro Motocross series has to offer. Pro Motocross will, of course, start at Fox Raceway on Saturday, May 25. Enjoy a comparison of what Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper did in their respective 250MX careers, as well as a look at who is on the outside looking in the SuperMotocross standings.

Elsewhere, the riders in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship were involved in a controversial Grand Prix of France this past weekend. Penalties were handed out and those had a drastic impact on the Grand Prix results. Here, we reflect on all that happened in a bitesize format. There is no round of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend, but various national championships will run events across Europe.

Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.