The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #20

Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around the world because, remember, there is interesting stuff happens everywhere.

This week's episode features a handful of updates, after an eventful conclusion to the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series. Adam Cianciarulo and, potentially, Dean Wilson raced in the series for the final time in Salt Lake City, but how do their careers compare? Well, they are remarkably similar! Enjoy a comparison of those two before jumping into insight into from Justin Cooper and Gavin Towers on what their respective futures hold.

Elsewhere, the riders in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship are preparing for another mud race. The weather forecast for the Grand Prix of France, held at the fabulous St. Jean d'Angely circuit, leaves a lot to be desired. Will that prompt Jorge Prado to relinquish the red plate once again? Perhaps.

Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.