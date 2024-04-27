The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #17

Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around because, remember, interesting stuff happens everywhere.

This week's episode features a gaggle of updates, following an eventful round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross in Nashville. Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the indoor season, as is Cameron McAdoo, but Chase Sexton and Levi Kitchen appear to have escaped unscathed. There is also a glance at Aaron Plessinger's new deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which will run through the end of the 2025 season.

Jump across the Atlantic Ocean for news from the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Roan van de Moosdijk, who was previously with Fantic Factory Racing, has split from Team HRC after just two events and now finds his career in tatters. A knee injury has forced him to split from the 'red' team and so he is left with few prospects for the future. In more team news, Andrea Bonacorsi has moved from MX2 to MXGP for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP.

Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.