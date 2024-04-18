The Worldwide Motocross Update | Week #16

Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around because, remember, interesting stuff happens everywhere.

This week's episode starts with a comparison of Cooper Webb in 2023 versus 2024. Aside from the fact that he has more wins this year – four versus two – Webb was more competitive in all categories one season ago. What does that say about the parity in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross? The mind boggles at the endless possibilities!

Unfortunately, there is some bad news from the United States. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger will miss the remainder of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross with a fractured elbow. Phil Nicoletti of the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX team has announced that he will retire from racing once the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship concludes in September.

Jump across the Atlantic Ocean for news from the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Four rounds of that series have been run and countless stories have emerged from the European paddock. Jorge Prado (13 points ahead) and Kay de Wolf (26 points ahead) lead the MXGP and MX2 classes with 48 motos left to run.

Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.