Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around because, remember, interesting stuff happens everywhere. This week's episode starts with a glance at the current landscape in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross versus 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Did you know that the top three are actually closer this year than they were at this same point last year? There are plenty of reasons to be excited about what lies ahead as supercross enters races in Foxborough, Nashville, Philadelphia, Denver and Salt Lake City.

Following that, jump into the news from the most recent round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship that was run in the bottomless sand of Riola Sardo. There were small injuries, disqualifications and more. There is so much to unpack as the fourth round, the Grand Prix of Trentino, awaits the MXGP contingent.

Finally, embrace news from domestic championships in the United Kingdom and Australia. Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.