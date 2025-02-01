Will Austin Get Aggressive with Friese? | Austin Politelli Interview

On a recent MotoXpod Austin Politelli discussed the Arenacross series, if he'll get aggressive with Friese if necessary, AX versus SX, racing against E-bikes, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
MotoXPod
Austin Politelli
Arenacross
Vince Friese
0 comments