Why Was It Strange Giving Advice to Justin Barcia?

On Ep320 of the MotoXpod Show TLD/Red Bull/GasGas team trainer Wil Hahn discussed the progression of his riders, giving advice to his old competitor Justin Barcia, whether Loretta Lynn's is in his future, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
