Why Didn't Juju Believe In Himself? | Julien Beaumer Interview

On a recent episode of the MotoXpod Julien Beaumer discussed being the '24 SX Rookie of the Year, what he learned last season, head games with Deegan, 'flying at the test', and more.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
Julien Beaumer
MotoXPod
Haiden Deegan
0 comments