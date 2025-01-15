Big news in the Supercross world this week! With Levi Kitchen shifting to the East Coast series due to illness, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki faced a crucial decision: who would step in for 250SX West? We break down the reasoning behind their choice of Ty Masterpool and their decision to postpone Drew Adams' Supercross pro debut.

