Why Did Anstie Join Star Racing Mid-Season?

On the most recent episode of the MotoXpod Show, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie opened up about his decision to change teams. In this excerpt from the show Max discusses having more testing options and teaming with guys like Haiden Deegan, Jordon Smith, Cooper Webb, and the others. He reminds us that he hasn't raced a proper outdoor race on a 250 in America since 2010 and jokes about the 250 being faster than a 450 he rode the last time he did outdoors.