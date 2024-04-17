What Would You Change About Supercross? | Supercross Question of the Week 1

What Would You Change About Supercross? That question was posed to various stars in the Monster Energy Supercross paddock.

Credit: Vital MX
c50 ET3 RED 1646313770
nrosso391
22 minutes ago

Majority answers:

-BRING BACK LIME
-Combine 250 coasts for a National Title
-2 Moto Format like outdoors
-12 whoops minimum
-Bring back dragonbacks
-No more Triple Crown madness
-Let 250 2-Strokes race the 250 class