"What Do You Think About a Combined MXGP/National?" | Supercross Question of the Week 5

What Do You Think About a Combined MXGP/National? That question was posed to various stars in the Monster Energy Supercross paddock.

papa_whealie
1 hour ago

I think the riders should have a little more time off, party some more.  Maybe make some cool videos like those from the 90's.

SCIENCE
1 hour ago

We had this series back in the day.  Trans-Am. It was amazing up until 1980 or '81.  The Euros stopped coming or weren't getting start $ anymore.  A new series like this would be off the charts and make more sense than SMX (knee jerk reaction series to combat threat of WSX -only positive is more $$ for riders).  Could be built around MX des Nations at end of season.  Best on best at HiPoint/Unadilla/RedBud/Glen Helen.  The energy drink sponsors will probably never align though

MarkyMark
2 hours ago

Moto formats are different between the 2 series so in order for this to happen, 1 of them must concede. Can't see this happening.

Press516
2 hours ago

I think they should do 3...  1 in the US on the AMA schedule, 1 on the MXGP schedule and a 3rd that is a "neutral" track that is not in either series.  Jump in with both feet.