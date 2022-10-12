What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes? 1 What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes? Vital MX Play Again Rumor_Mill We catch up with Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton on a few different topics. Including what he's looking for in a contract after 2023, running the BFRC shock in Supercross and how the team has changed since Ken Roczen departed. Credit: Michael Lindsay Related: Chase Sexton Team Honda HRC Colt Nichols ML512 12/10/2022 5:47pm Related Has Ken Roczen's Replacement at HRC Honda Been Signed? | RUMORMILL 4 "There Was Stuff He Really Didn't Know How to Explain Because He was so Gifted" Chase Sexton on Working with James Stewart - Gypsy Tales 6 Jeremy Martin to ClubMX? Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson to Join Star? - RUMORMILL 3 Ken Roczen | Chase Sexton | "Have a beer, glass of wine... I WON'T DRINK UNTIL I'M 45!" 1 ZACH OSBORNE'S NEW DEAL WITH HUSQVARNA, INJURY UPDATES ON WEBB, SEXTON AND MORE 1 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular View replies to: What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes? To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
