What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes?

What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes? Vital MX Play Again

Rumor_Mill

We catch up with Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton on a few different topics. Including what he's looking for in a contract after 2023, running the BFRC shock in Supercross and how the team has changed since Ken Roczen departed.