What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes? 1

Rumor_Mill
We catch up with Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton on a few different topics. Including what he's looking for in a contract after 2023, running the BFRC shock in Supercross and how the team has changed since Ken Roczen departed.
Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related:
Chase Sexton
Team Honda HRC
Colt Nichols

Related

1 comments

View replies to: What is Chase Sexton Looking for in a Contract after 2023? BFRC in Supercross? Team Changes?