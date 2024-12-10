What is Benny Bloss Embarrassed By From A1? | Benny Bloss Interview

On a recent episode of the MotoXpod Show Benny Bloss talked about recovering from his ten surgeries and the pain he was in, riding two strokes, why he wasn't as prepared for '24 as expected, A1 embarrassment, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
