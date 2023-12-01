The Week of Anaheim 1 | AEO Powersports KTM Racing The Week of Anaheim 1 | AEO Powersports KTM Racing Vital MX Play Again We go behind the scenes with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, in the week leading up to and into the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season opener at Anaheim 1. See what really goes into it all. Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: AEO Powersports REP AEO Suspension Anaheim 1 Josh Varize Dylan Kelley Derek Kelley 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 1/12/2023 11:02am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin Exchange Words at A1 "Me and You Would've Podiumed!" 9 AEO Powersports - The New Team on the Block | A SKDA Story 1 James Stewart Breaks Down Anaheim 1 23 Who is Ken Roczen Racing for in 2023? Or Where? | AMA or World Supercross for Kenny 11 125 Two Stroke Supercross Showdown | Straight Rhythm Prep 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.