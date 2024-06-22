"We Had To Put the Purple Powerband On." | Aaron Plessinger on Messing with Journalists

On the most recent episode of the MotoXpod Show, Factory Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger, talked about messing with Pro Motocross journalist Katie Osborne. He told us how his mechanic Jade Dungey brought it up and he went for it.

Credit: Vital MX
