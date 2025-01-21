Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 San Diego

The plot thickens as Monster Energy AMA Supercross exits San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and moves toward the third round of seventeen. With different winners in both 450SX and 250SX across two events – and the pre-season favorites still winless – there is little indication of how the championship will develop. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay attempt to predict that whilst reflecting on the second event in San Diego, as a new episode at Vital MX 'Post-Race Show' launches on YouTube.

Eli Tomac of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team was the winner in San Diego – he outdueled reigning champion Jett Lawrence in a terrific battle of will and determination. Tomac, consequently, jumped to the top of the 450SX championship standings, but he is just one point ahead of Chase Sexton of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad. Lawrence is still ten points adrift, thanks in part to a lackluster opening round, and must pass both Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen to reach his foes.

The 'Post-Race Show' stars on Vital MX's podcast network, which reflects on each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Now, due to popular demand, the product makes its YouTube debut.