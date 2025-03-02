Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 Glendale

PostRace

Glendale, Arizona, tends to lead to some of the best racing of the season and that was proven once again at round four of 2025 Monster Energy Supercross. Both the 450SX and 250SX title fights were blown wide open. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay attempt to dissect Glendale as a new episode of the Vital MX 'Post-Race Show' launches on YouTube.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton won round four with 3-3-2 scores and captured the red plate for the second time this season. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb and Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki’s Ken Roczen joined him on the 450SX podium. Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence faces an uncertain future, thanks to a knee issue that arose in the final race.

The 'Post-Race Show' stars on Vital MX's podcast network, which reflects on each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Now, due to popular demand, the product makes its YouTube debut.