Vital MX Post-Race Show

PostRace

In a week dominated by bad news, 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross provided a stark reminder of how brilliant it is with a fascinating sixth round in Detroit's Ford Field. The 250SX main event will live on forever – the restart debacle will provide a reference point for seasons to come – and the 450SX main event offered another lively Cooper Webb versus Ken Roczen spectacle.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb battled Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen to win his first main event in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Webb, in addition, has moved level with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton in the 450SX championship standings too. The season is reaching an all-time high as round seven in Arlington, Texas, beckons.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen won his first main event in 250SX – he took advantage of a late-race restart to overcome Max Anstie of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing effort. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire was third. Anstie, however, is still at the top of the table. Nine points separate him from Kitchen.

The 'Post-Race Show' stars on Vital MX's podcast network, which reflects on each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Now, due to popular demand, the product makes its YouTube debut.