Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 Detroit 2

PostRace

In a week dominated by bad news, 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross provided a stark reminder of how brilliant it is with a fascinating sixth round in Detroit's Ford Field. The 250SX main event will live on forever – the restart debacle will provide a reference point for seasons to come – and the 450SX main event offered another lively Cooper Webb versus Ken Roczen spectacle.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb battled Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen to win his first main event in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Webb, in addition, has moved level with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton in the 450SX championship standings too. The season is reaching an all-time high as round seven in Arlington, Texas, beckons.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen won his first main event in 250SX – he took advantage of a late-race restart to overcome Max Anstie of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing effort. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire was third. Anstie, however, is still at the top of the table. Nine points separate him from Kitchen.

The 'Post-Race Show' stars on Vital MX's podcast network, which reflects on each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Now, due to popular demand, the product makes its YouTube debut.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Detroit
Vital MX Post-Race Show
2 comments

View replies to: Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 Detroit

A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
1 minute ago

Highway robbery would be road racing, this is filthy dirty.

Having only 1 bike length on the staggered restart doesn’t make sense to me either.  How about giving Max whatever head start that he had in time for his lead like in this case about 7 seconds.

The inside line could be an issue by the end of the event not just about the outside sand line carrying more momentum but the inside can dig down to the plywood or be hard to bank with a deeper rough rut that doesn’t give good traction drive even if there wasn’t a pending jump combo for horsepower.

With the starfish idea what i saw from the footage was Cam trying to get up and only lifting his head so i was worried about paralysis…usually if a guy gets hurt he goes to lay on his side as a natural protective position.

Could all the manufacturers win this year potentially which may never happen again?

Levi did some heavy boot training with Chase so I thought he would come on fit with presumed bike comfort going along with that but maybe they made the mistake of training and then testing e separately when they could have done more motos together.  They went to the coast to get a good motivational training environment but for next time they might keep it closer to the track as a backdrop or even running laps around the track like I heard some vintage racers did.

Cullin and Mumford are putting in good rides so i think they could both stay top 5 with their equipment.  Honda doesn’t have a 450 guy so I wonder if they give someone a test that it might be a 250 guy they pick up with most 450 accounted for unless they want to pick up a B rider.  Factories like Kawi have just left the bike on the stand when riders like AC got injured.

Webb has the consistency factor as compared to me thinking in terms of wins or speed.  I am expecting Chase to crash more, perhaps have more bad starts, and there being a few guys who can come in and take away points towards single rider championships by wins.  They said deep field that others can win or podium.  If Webb plays the long championship game he may win with that compared to Chase’s speed or takings more chances.

I agree that Kenny may not be in the championship hunt now but if anything changes or if he stays good he could be all the sudden right back in the conversation.  Even now i am getting good vibes with his podiums.  Between Chase and Kenny it will be interesting to see who places better and why based on what they bring.

”Pull the trigger” may get him in trouble but how about “sharp shooter”?  “Son of a gun” butt patch?  “Gun it”?  “Gunner guy”?

Getting passed by a guy who looks good should be injury to insult but maybe it’s ok if they have some sharp style.

Cooper, AP, Ferrandis, Malcolm, Barcia, or even Anderson aren’t on my mind but they can get in the mix or win and Anderson usually being more of a podium guy could put regular points on Chase and Webb.

184708 n
Joey Bridges
53 minutes ago

Disclaimer. 

I'm not a fan of ansti.

That being said, the restart was indeed robbery. 

 

It's been close to 20yrs since I gave up on nascar.

Their propensity for green, white, checker finishes was the start.

And now they have playoffs and stage racing as gimmicks that have turned away core fans.

And now we see stage racing in the form of triple crowns, smx playoffs, and now last weeks disaster of a green, white, checkered finish. 

Let's hope this was just a one time blunder. 

 

1