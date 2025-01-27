PostRace

The third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tends to be the craziest, but does the opposite ring true in 2025? In a sense, round three in Anaheim caused the narrative in each class to correct course and reset to default. The pre-season favorites, Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan, romped to wins in 450SX and 250SX. Vital MX's Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay attempt to dissect Anaheim 2 as a new episode of the Vital MX 'Post-Race Show' launches on YouTube.

Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence won the Anaheim 2 main event after a duel with Jason Anderson of Monster Energy Kawasaki. Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen – the championship leader for the first time since 2022 – and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton lurked for the duration of the 450SX main event too. Roczen is three points up on Sexton in the championship standings, with Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac five points adrift.

The 'Post-Race Show' stars on Vital MX's podcast network, which reflects on each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Now, due to popular demand, the product makes its YouTube debut.