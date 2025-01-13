Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2025 Anaheim 1 2

Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay discuss all that happened at the first round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series on the 'DeCal Works Post-Race Show' on Vital MX, presented by Fox Racing and Yoshimura R&D.

Interesting technical info. I was so convinced that Jett has mad bike skills that he can ride any bike how he wants with their attitude about adapting to the bike idea.  It was hard for me to think that the settings could be that far off where even if you have perfect level technique it still can be a struggle which now would make a lot of dirt bike riders feel better that if the best can have it be that bad of a setup that it would put them outside the top 10 then they shouldn’t be that hard on themselves as a rider that it’s not all on them.  The question now is are there certain bikes of certain years that even the top riders couldn’t pull it together struggling with settings that they had a loss of a title or were temporarily put into a top 5 or top 10 situation where they can say it was a bike thing?  With having to ride a certain bike like the 2025 Honda are there enough things they can’t change that could last the whole season or can they pretty much strip it down to the frame and make any bike a championship bike with a championship level rider with the amount of changes available and all this data idea or mapping or whatever?  Will the Lawrences likely make it public if they find a big factor like narrowing it down to an issue with the forks others could fix too or a possible recall of something if corporate hears about their testing?  I have heard a lot of riders cite bike setup issues in the past but to have both Honda boys struggle when they have a good bike attitude and are both podium material.  I would have just wrote it off as a bad unlucky race for 2 but it adds a layer of depth to the bike/rider connection if noncomplainers are the ones trying to hold on and getting frustrated with a team of full resources to get them competitive during a time that most people think the bikes are so advanced then there isn’t much difference in setup or power.  I figured if they are the best at pro level they could just take a stock bike and podium if they know how to ride the bike a certain way to maximize the potential of the bike.