Vital MX Edit | 2023 Motocross of Nations 1

The 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations went off with quite a bang over the weekend! Take a different look at all that happened with this Vital MX edit.

Credit: Sean Ogden
ChunderpotCafe
26 minutes ago

JT was a standout contributor to an otherwise awful telecast production. Again this year the Infront Moto Racing production was as painful to watch as it was expensive. Retiring the silly YouthStream name did not help. Paul Malin's monotone drone of who's in what position, the slow, uninformative leader board, poor camera locations for race continuity, always leave me pissed I spend money on it. Conversely I am thankful the US Nationals are so professionally produced, e.g. the continuously improving use of drones. The idea of spending USD$125 to be annoyed by MXGP production and commercials all year is a joke - ain't gonna happen.

1