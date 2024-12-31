Is the Trash Talk with Deegan Serious? | Levi Kitchen

On a recent MotoXpod Levi Kitchen discussed being more prepared for the opener going into '25, confidence, the trash talk with Haiden Deegan, coming through the pack, wanting to earn a 450 ride, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
