Tom Vialle Talks 2024 Washougal | Vital MX Interview

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle discusses his recent hand injury that has prevented him from training during the week, the adjustments made to his bike, and some differences between MXGP and Pro Motocross. 

Credit: Lewis Phillips

Related: 2024 Pro Motocross Tom Vialle