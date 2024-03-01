TLD Launch A1 Collection | Video

Just as the thrill builds to the most anticipated race of the year, Troy Lee Designs is cranking the throttle wide-open for Anaheim 1 with a limited-edition A1 Collection. Balancing art and speed with premium performance, the collection's vibrant and pulsating colors are painted across an SE Comp helmet, SE Ultra jersey and pants and Air glove. Youth can relish in the excitement too with the Youth GP Pro kit. Catch the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Team rocking the A1 Collection and get yours now before the checkers fly on these limited quantities. You can make a purchase HERE.