Thor Press Day Interviews | 2024 San Francisco
Press Day
A return to San Francisco's Bay Area could provide Monster Energy Supercross competitors with quite a challenge – heavy rainfall has turned Oracle Park into somewhat of a swamp. Feld's track crew have been at hard work to salvage what they can and, bearing that in mind, no riding took place on press day. Ken Roczen, Julien Beaumer, Phil Nicoletti and Cade Clason were still available in the covered paddock to talk about the second round.
Credit:
Sean Ogden
