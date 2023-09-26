Testing Ken Roczen's 2023 Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z450 1

Ken Roczen has raced and won for the likes of Factory Suzuki MXGP, Red Bull KTM, RCH Suzuki, Team Honda HRC, and in 2023 he added the HEP Motorsports group to that list. This latest venture has been on a totally private bike and we had the opportunity to test out his Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z450. Check it out and enjoy.

Credit: Sean Ogden / Dylan Kelley
Related:
Ken Roczen
Insta Hub
H.E.P. Motorsports
Suzuki RM-Z450
Twisted Development
Larry Brooks
Dustin Pipes
1 comments

View replies to: Testing Ken Roczen's 2023 Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z450

c50 8987519B 9E76 42F5 9856 056ACC0ACB29 1648443969
mattyhamz2
5 hours ago

I was looking forward to this one with ML's ability to break things down. Thanks ML!