Ken Roczen has raced and won for the likes of Factory Suzuki MXGP, Red Bull KTM, RCH Suzuki, Team Honda HRC, and in 2023 he added the HEP Motorsports group to that list. This latest venture has been on a totally private bike and we had the opportunity to test out his Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki RM-Z450. Check it out and enjoy.