Tested: REP/AEO Suspension Upgrade For Stock Air Fork

Want to learn more about the suspension services from REP/AEO Suspension for the WP components on the stock GasGas FC 450.

Parts used:

FORK OIL SAE4

SUSPENSION SHIMS

REP GREASE

FORK SEAL KIT-GREEN- 48MM

SEAL RING FREUDENBERG 12MM

REP LOW FRICTION AER O-RING

NON RETURN SPRING ff 6mm

NUT M6 H5,4 SW10

REP Ti Backplate Set

REP AER FORK CARTRIDGE RE

SHOCK DAMPER OIL

Locking ring 18mm NOK

SEAL RING NOK 18MM

LOWERING KIT 18MM

REP LOW FRICTION TREATMENT

Rubber pad 18x56x46 black

REP RCU TRAX CONVERSION

SHOCK PISTON BAND LOW

5O-RING 44X2 VITON70 GREEN

PISTON 16,05X49,6X13,5 4,5/7

REP SHOCK THRUST BEARING

REP JR241-23' BLA DDER

REP Ti RCU Baseplate

REP Production Preload Adjuster

REP AER LSV

REAR SHOCK SPRING WP LINK 2023