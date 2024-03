It's race day in Daytona, Florida! The eighth round of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, run at the Daytona International Speedway, marks a crucial point in 450SX. A duel between Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats! Catch up on the action thus far in this Vital MX video, which covers elements that you will not see anywhere else.