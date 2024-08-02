Supercross Comparison | 2024 Detroit

Get closer to the Monster Energy Supercross action than ever before with this in-depth video that covers the unique traits that each elite athlete has. Observe how the riders tackled each section at Detroit and learn from the subtle intricacies.

Credit: Sean Ogden
Related:
Comparison
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Chase Sexton
Jett Lawrence
0 comments