The Summer of Privateers | Jerry Robin

2023 Pro Motocross will likely go down as the year of the privateer and at round one of the season, Jerry Robin left his mark on that storyline. Go behind the scenes with Robin throughout the day and hear how his last-minute switch to the 450 class came about.
