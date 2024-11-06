Should Jo Shimoda Move to the Lawrence Compound? | Hymas on Food Allergies, Contracts, and More
Last week we had Team Honda HRC's Chancy Hymas on the MotoXpod show. This excerpt covers some of the more interesting topics we got into with the second moto winner from Thunder Valley, as he talks about his highs and lows moving into the pros. He also talks about diet issues he's faced, upcoming contract talks, and answers an interesting point if his teammate Jo Shimoda should join himself in training and riding at the Lawrence's compound in Florida.
Credit:
MotoXpod