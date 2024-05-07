Should Cooper Webb Be Considered For Team USA? 1

On Ep319 of the MotoXpod Show Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb talked about MXdN and who deserves to go, his UCL surgery, when he hopes to be back, Eli Tomac, and much more.

Credit: Vital MX
1 comments

c50 ET3 RED 1646313770
nrosso391
1 hour ago

Why Webb? No disrespect, but he hasn't even raced a national in over a year. And still has yet to prove himself on a Yamaha outdoors. Pretty sure we'd all want Tomac instead.

2