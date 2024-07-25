Shimoda Weighs Up Leaving California | Will He Move East?

On a recent episode of the MotoXpod Show Jo Shimoda discusses his consideration of moving to the East coast to train, his consistency, changing his riding style to adapt to the Honda, a Loretta Lynn's story, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
MotoXPod
Jo Shimoda
Team Honda HRC
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
