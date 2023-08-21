Romain Febvre on Team France | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Romain Febvre is on fire at the moment, having won six of the last seven Grands Prix. That fine form will serve him well at the 2023 Motocross of Nations. Who will join him on Team France though? The question remains...

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Romain Febvre
2023 FIM Motocross World Championship
2023 MXGP
0 comments