Romain Febvre on Team France | Vital MX Interview Romain Febvre on Team France | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Romain Febvre is on fire at the moment, having won six of the last seven Grands Prix. That fine form will serve him well at the 2023 Motocross of Nations. Who will join him on Team France though? The question remains... Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Romain Febvre 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship 2023 MXGP Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 8/21/2023 2:43pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.