Roger DeCoster on Team USA's Options | Sexton, Tomac, or Pull Out?
PostRace
Shortly after the racing concluded at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, home of the SuperMotocross World Championship Final, we ask Team USA manager Roger DeCoster for an update on their Motocross of Nation's situation. With a bleak outlook on Sexton's hand injury and a question mark on Eli Tomac's potential participation, "The Man" gave us his thoughts on what the team should do.
Credit:
Michael Lindsay
