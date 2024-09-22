Roger DeCoster on Team USA's Options | Sexton, Tomac, or Pull Out? 1

PostRace

Shortly after the racing concluded at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, home of the SuperMotocross World Championship Final, we ask Team USA manager Roger DeCoster for an update on their Motocross of Nation's situation. With a bleak outlook on Sexton's hand injury and a question mark on Eli Tomac's potential participation, "The Man" gave us his thoughts on what the team should do.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related:
Chase Sexton
2024 Motocross of Nations
Team USA
Eli Tomac
Roger DeCoster
1 comments

View replies to: Roger DeCoster on Team USA's Options | Sexton, Tomac, or Pull Out?

avatar
Matt NZ
3 hours ago

Injuries suck. A few weeks ago this MXDN was lining up to be one the the strongest fields in years. If Chase is out, lets all of us as MX fans cross our fingers and toes and hope Tomac can get there. 

2