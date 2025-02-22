Roczen on His History with Webb Roczen on His History with Webb Vital MX Play Again On a recent MotoXpod Ken Roczen discusses his plan for the 2025 season and how he's still learning, racing Cooper Webb, his Factory transmission, extending his career, and more. Credit: MotoXpod Related: MotoXPod Ken Roczen Cooper Webb Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 2/20/2025 6:30am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.