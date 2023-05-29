RJ Hampshire Talks At 2023 Fox Raceway | Vital MX Interview

RJ Hampshire was somewhat of a revelation at Fox Raceway, as he launched himself into title contention via some incredible rides. Hampshire discusses that in this in-depth interview with Lewis Phillips.
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.