RJ Hampshire on Los Angeles | Vital MX Interview

RJ Hampshire made quite the comeback in 250MX – he took advantage of the triple points in Los Angeles and clawed his way back to third in the standings. Now, he'll take that momentum to the 2023 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
